Frontline Defender in Oak Creek sells items created by veterans and first responders

Frontline Defender recently opened its third store ― and first standalone not in a mall ― at 2400 W. Ryan Road in Oak Creek. The store is called "a one-stop patriot shop" by co-owner Brian Eisel (right), who runs the business with his wife Germaine Eisel.

Frontline Defender is focused on bringing products created by first responders and veterans to the public.

But you don’t need to have served to visit their newest store that recently opened in Oak Creek at 2400 W. Ryan Road.

“We’re a one-stop patriot shop,” co-owner Brian Eisel said.

Eisel is a former police officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. His wife, Germaine Eisel, worked in loss prevention with Boston Store until 2018 when the stores closed.

The couple’s first foray into retail was selling mahogany vehicle models at various fairs across the country.

Frontline Defender in Oak Creek carries a variety of products

Now, Frontline Defender offers much more from larger brands such as Grunt Style apparel, Goat Guns (miniature die cast gun replicas) and Black Rifle Coffee Co. to local businesses like Burn Pit BBQ of Caledonia and LiT Beard Co. from West Bend.

The store also carries wooden flags from veteran maker Dale Swart that have bullet casings as pegs to hold challenge coins. Another maker, Tracy Kozlowski owns Fancy Firepower, which incorporates spent bullet shell casings into handmade jewelry.

Frontline Defender also offers its own branded line of clothing and accessories. Brian Eisel said they’re always open to submissions on shirt designs.

For those looking to get some heavier duty apparel, the store also carries body armor ― both full vests and soft panels that can be put inside backpacks and messenger bags.

“We’re always open to new products,” Brian Eisel said. “We’re looking to have a good mix of local and national companies, but we’re focused on veteran-owned, first responder products.”

Frontline Defender recently opened its third store at 2400 W. Ryan Road in Oak Creek. The store carries local products made by veterans and first responders along with national brands like Grunt Style and Black Rifle Coffee Co.

The journey from getting started in retail to today

The couple opened their first physical location in Southridge Mall in Greendale on Black Friday 2019. They later opened a second location in Gurnee Mills mall in Gurnee, Illinois.

This Oak Creek store came in response to customer request.

“A lot of our customers do not like the mall setting,” Germaine Eisel said.

The two were looking for a standalone physical space for about a year, and almost pulled the trigger on a Brookfield location, but as residents of Oak Creek they wanted something in Oak Creek, she said.

This location, formerly a veterinary clinic, came available with one catch.

“The place just popped up, but it was down to the studs,” Germaine Eisel said.

Work to transform the space went smoothly with the couple getting to design the entire layout. It took from September to December to get the keys.

One element somewhat unique to a retail store is a lounge area with a few reclined seats next to a giant American flag. The couple said this area is mostly to allow veterans to come in, relax and share their stories.

Brian Eisel said having real conversations is important, especially when the country is getting further divided.

“No matter what is going on politically in this country, it’s still the best country,” Brian said. “We have to remember to talk to each other as people.”

Frontline Defender in Oak Creek plans to host events

While gatherings in the lounge area can happen at any time, the large parking lot and spacious floor plan will allow for larger, scheduled events.

“What’s nice about this location is we can host our own events,” Brian Eisel said, adding they’re hoping to hold a “bike blessing.”

The couple also want to get involved with city-hosted events.

While hundreds stopped down for the grand opening of this latest physical location, Brian Eisel said his next goal is to get the online business up and running.

Additionally, the two are still signing up for events across the country where they can sell their products. They’re hoping to hire a road crew in late spring or early summer.

The show season lasts five months and hires will be expected to set up and take down a booth as well as sell product at music festivals, state and county fairs, car shows and more.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on X @Redheadliner.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Frontline Defender, a 'one-stop patriot shop,' now open in Oak Creek