Has Frontline (FRO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Frontline (FRO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Frontline is one of 150 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 47.40% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FRO has returned about 20.48% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have an average of 0%. This means that Frontline is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, FRO belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on FRO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



