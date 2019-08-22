Frontline protesters make case for violence in Hong Kong protests

(Updates with edited headline)

By Marius Zaharia, Felix Tam and Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pun sees himself as a peaceful, middle-class Hong Kong student. Yet since the beginning of June, he has been building barricades and throwing bricks at police, risking his own liberty to fight, as he sees it, for the city's freedoms.

In one of the world's safest cities, the idea of violence as a legitimate form of political expression - hand-in-hand with peaceful protest - is becoming increasingly mainstream in the evolving tactics of a decentralised pro-democracy movement that has disrupted Chinese-ruled Hong Kong for 11 weeks.

"I know violence cannot fight violence, but sometimes aggression is needed to attract the attention of the government and others," 22-year-old Pun said last week, speaking at the city's airport after overnight clashes with police.

"I have thrown rocks, I have acted as a shield with umbrellas for others, I have been helping to build barricades, to bring supplies, to take injured people to a safe zone. I have also been hit by police with batons. We're all slowly getting used to this. We have to."

Protests in the former British colony erupted in early June over a now-suspended bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

But the unrest has been fuelled by broader worries about what many say has been an erosion of freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula put in place when Hong Kong returned to China in 1997.

Unlike the Umbrella movement in 2014, when a largely peaceful 79-day occupation of Hong Kong's financial area failed to achieve its aim of universal suffrage, a more confrontational stance from some of the protesters was evident from the start.

They came equipped with helmets, masks and goggles, and well-studied plans for supplying the protest frontlines with gear and mitigating the effects of tear gas.

And it seemed to yield some results. Within days, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, while not formally withdrawing the extradition bill, as protesters demanded, suspended the measure and declared it "dead", a word she repeated on Tuesday.

Emboldened, the protest movement has since morphed into a broader, increasingly creative and sophisticated push for greater democracy, posing the biggest political challenge yet for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Protesters escalated their aggressiveness, playing cat-and-mouse with the police all over the territory. While a giant march on Sunday was peaceful, activists have not ruled out further violence.

"We learned a lot from our mistakes in the Umbrella revolution," said Pun, wearing a new set of clothes after ditching in an airport washroom the all-black protest attire he had worn the night before.

"Definitely more people accept there will be some violence now. They may not like it, they may not want to be a part of it, but they don't condemn us. We are joined together as a force."





MEASURED AGGRESSION

There is also discipline in the mayhem.

Passers-by are often offered helmets and masks and shielded with umbrellas until they reach a safe place. Ambulances and fire trucks are accommodated. Apart from a few isolated incidents, private property has been spared.

During one protest in the Wan Chai nightlife district, couples with children casually crossed barricaded roads filled with protesters. Drinkers finished their pints and cigarettes outside even as tear gas lingered in the air. Filipino domestic helpers had a picnic on an overpass.

"The protests here are quite cute compared with Berlin or Paris," Robert, a 40-year-old French air traffic controller, said over a beer.

Maintaining some courtesy and safety ensures the radical faction of the movement retains the support of peaceful protesters.

Researchers say one of the factors contributing to "Umbrella's" demise was the acrimony among protest leaders between old-guard legislators advocating a peaceful, long-term plan of building public pressure and the more confrontational faction led by students such as young, bespectacled Joshua Wong.

This time, a decentralised protest movement has allowed each faction to follow their own strategy.

Last Sunday, dozens of non-frontline protesters interviewed by Reuters said they "accepted," "supported", or "disagreed with" the violence. But almost all said they would not condemn the violent protesters.