Frontline situation and Ukraine's actions in 2024 discussed at Staff meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the situation at the contact line, border strengthening and Ukraine's actions this year were discussed at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting on 17 January.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "Operational level – the situation at the front now. Report from the commanders. Different fronts. The east. South. North as well – countering sabotage groups, strengthening the border.

There was also a strategic level of discussion – our actions this year. And not only defensive ones. Ukraine needs an ambitious, active perspective. We want our country to have the initiative, not the enemy. We want the end of the war to depend on Ukrainian actions."

Details: The president also said that he held the meeting after his official visit to Switzerland and participation in the Davos Forum.

Quote: "Today, government officials continued their work at the forum. In particular, to attract more business and technological opportunities to Ukraine – to the defence sector. It is very important that we represent not only the needs of Ukraine and our soldiers, the whole society, but also that despite all the difficulties of the war, we represent Ukraine's capabilities – what we do, what we can do, what we can do to strengthen common security in Europe."

