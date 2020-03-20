On the frontlines battling the coronavirus, 3 American nurses say their hospitals are making it impossible for them to get tested for the disease

Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images

Nurses around the world are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, providing bedside care for COVID-19 patients.

But three US nurses told Business Insider that their hospitals are making it difficult for employees to get tested for the disease.

One nurse alleges the hospital she works at insisted she get tested for COVID-19 but refused to administer the test themselves.

An early study of coronavirus cases in the center of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, found that nearly a third of patients were medical professionals.

Feverish, clammy, and coughing, a nurse in Virginia went to her hospital's occupational health department to report that she might need to get tested for the coronavirus. Upon evaluation, she met eight of the 10 criteria set by the Sentara Healthcare system required for employees to get tested for COVID-19.

But instead of administering the test themselves, the discharge nurse told Business Insider the hospital forced her to leave the premises immediately to get screened for the disease elsewhere.

"The hospital insisted that I get tested but they refused to do it themselves," the 41-year-old nurse said. "They sent me home, put me on mandatory quarantine, and made me use my own vacation time."

As the new coronavirus sweeps the globe, nurses have been on the frontlines of battling the pandemic. But some American nurses are worried their hospitals are not doing their part to protect them, particularly when it comes to testing for the novel virus.

Business Insider spoke to three nurses in Virginia, Missouri, and Oregon, who alleged their hospitals are making it nearly impossible for health workers to get tested for the coronavirus and putting the lives and those of their patients at risk. The nurses' identities are known to us, but they requested anonymity for fear of losing their jobs.

"I put my life in danger every single day for John Doe and Jane Doe on the street regardless of who they are or where they come from, or their socioeconomic status," the Virginia nurse said.

"I do that for the hospital, and for the hospital to punish me because I'm helping someone is extremely unfair."

'Every day is a scary day and I am out of vacation time at this point'

After attending a large gathering with people who had recently traveled to Italy and disembarked cruise ships, the Virginia nurse began experiencing symptoms associated with the disease on March 9. She recalled initially writing them off.

"I actually had felt tired and had a headache for a couple of days and didn't think much of it," she told Business Insider. "I'm a nurse — I'm always exhausted and I always have a headache."

Her employer Sentara Healthcare, which employs more than 30,000 people across Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, sent her an internal memo on March 10 outlining when employees should report possible exposure to the coronavirus. That same day, the healthcare company also confirmed that it had seen patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in a press release, though it didn't specify at which hospital locations.

While awaiting her test results, the Virginia nurse said she was forced to use two days of her vacation time for the mandatory quarantine.

She speculated that hospital systems are holding off on testing because it could result in lower staffing.

"If they test too many people and people start coming up positive or suspected then who knows? So it's gonna start dropping like flies, and then nobody's gonna be there to work," she said.

Since returning to work, the nurse said Sentara has further tightened its policy, only testing employees for COVID-19 if they violated the travel ban or cared for a patient who the CDC confirmed tested positive.

"We err on the side of caution and we quarantine an employee who may have been exposed and screens moderate to high risk," a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare told Business Insider, adding they are now offering paid emergency sick leave and work from home options to employees who are exposed to the virus.

Sentara Healthcare did not share its specific policy on COVID-19 testing for its employees to Business Insider, but wrote in a press release that the healthcare giant had "shared detailed information to all of our care teams with the proper protocol and response measures should they come into contact with a potential COVID-19 patient."

"Every day is a scary day and I am out of vacation time at this point," the Virginia nurse said.

A Missouri nurse says a colleague couldn't get tested until she refused to work

At CoxHealth hospitals in Missouri, a maternal-child nurse said the hospital would not test a co-worker who was experiencing a fever and had spent time with family from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus. After her colleague refused to work, the nurse said, they agreed to test her.