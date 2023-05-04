FrontRunner passenger robbed at gunpoint, charges state

John Daniel Storey, 35, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and using a concealed weapon in the commission of a violent crime. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A Provo man is accused of taking a pair of headphones from a FrontRunner passenger at gunpoint.

John Daniel Storey, 35, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; using a concealed weapon in the commission of a violent crime; a second-degree felony; and interfering with police, a class B misdemeanor.

On April 27, a man riding a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake County says he noticed Storey "talking a lot and acting unstable and paranoid," according to charging documents. As the man stood up to get off the train, Storey pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed at the man, told him he was feeling threatened and patted down the victim, the charges state.

Storey then took the man's headphones and apologized to him while stating "that his house had been robbed and he was feeling threatened," according to the charges.

The victim got off the train and called police. Officers responded to the Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner station at 200 South and 600 West and were pointed in Storey's direction. As officers approached Storey, he pulled away from them and yelled, "'Oh no, don't do it' and began to reach for his waistband," the charges state.

The officers grabbed Storey's arm and saw the grip of a pistol in his waistband.

"Storey continued to resist before eventually stating that he gave up and officers were able to place Storey in handcuffs," the charges state.

A loaded 9mm gun was found in his waistband. When police asked Storey if he was on medication, he allegedly replied, "a lot," charging documents state.