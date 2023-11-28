Frost advisories issued for parts of Central Florida

The current cold snap will last through at least Thursday morning before we begin to warm up in Central Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to WFTV Meteorologist George Waldenberger, overnight lows will be in the mid-40s with some areas in the northern part of the region dipping into the mid to upper-30s.

A frost advisory will be in place overnight in Marion County with some patchy frost possible between Dunnellon and Citra.

READ: Remains of WWII airman from Central Florida accounted for nearly 80 years later

A frost advisory is out for Marion county, and surrounding rural areas tonight with temperatures dropping in the mid 30s to a near-freeze 33 in Ocala. Make sure pets have a warm place tonight! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/DRCO66ucHF — Tom Terry (@TTerryWFTV) November 28, 2023

Conditions Wednesday morning are expected to be the coolest overall for the region since January.

After a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s, Orlando is expected to rebound into the mid-80s by the end of the week.

READ: 2.5 million gallons of wastewater spill into sinkhole under Busch Gardens

The warm trend will continue through the weekend, bringing the next chances for showers and storms with it on Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane season officially ends Friday. There’s a single system in the eastern Atlantic that doesn’t show a strong potential for development.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.