Partly cloudy skies with stray shower this evening; Rain chances improve this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Stray shower this evening and Thursday morning

Warm Thursday and Friday

Cooler and wetter into the weekend

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower, especially north of I-70. Otherwise, dry with temperatures barely dropping into the 40s.

THURSDAY: A stray shower possible across the northern Miami Valley Thursday morning, then a mainly dry and partly cloudy day. Highs reach the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and breezy during the day. A stray shower in the afternoon followed by scattered showers by the evening. A rumble of thunder possible.. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Steady rain Saturday morning, drying up a bit by the afternoon. Cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with temperatures only rebounding to the upper 50s during the afternoon. Conditions do not look good for viewing the solar eclipse.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered, light showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Gloomy with more clouds and showers hanging around. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and light showers are possible. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.