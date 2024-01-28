Frost-freeze cycle takes toll on roads, wallets

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The ongoing frost and freeze cycle of the northern climate is continuing to take its toll on Michigan roadways and cars.

“The first bump shook the whole car and sounder like an explosion,” says Paul Redman. “And then the second bump was the tire exiting, and then from the second that happened – the whole car was rattling so I knew something was wrong,”

Indeed. His car had a confrontation with a Michigan pothole and the pothole won – decisively.

“I’m not used to potholes or snow,” says Redman who recently moved to Michigan.

A Michigan highway took a bite out of his tire Wednesday night.

“That kind of damage is new to me,” he says. “So it just blew my mind that it would get this bad at all. But it’s definitely something to keep your eye out for.”

Jacob Shutes, assistant store manager at Tuffy Tire and Auto Service Center, says Redman is not alone in suffering the revenge of the potholes.

“We’ve definitely seen an influx in suspension-related concerns,” he tells 6 News. “You know, Michigan – its known for its potholes.

The road-related damage creates an uptick in service needs around this time of year, every year, he says.

“Bad weather on top of bad roads – I mean, let’s face it,” he says.

Potholes are a result of water getting into small cracks in roadways. When the water freezes it expands, cracking the pavement more. This cycle repeats over and over through the winter months, and the roadway damage compounds each freeze and thaw cycle.

While the potholes are inevitable in the state, there are things drivers can do to avoid damages like Redman experienced.

The Michigan Department of Transportation website says turn on the headlights of the vehicle so the potholes are visible, particularly at night. Also, approach puddles with caution – then can obscure significant potholes. Finally, keep a firm grasp on the steering wheel.

If a driver does confront a pothole they have to navigate, straighten the car wheels, release the brakes and roll through. Those actions will help slow the car down and allow the suspension system to take over.

Report potholes on the state’s highways to the M-DOT pothole hotline.

“We’re not out on every road,” says M-DOT spokesman Aaron Jenkins. “So, when we find out about it, we will get a crew out to fix it. So, just make sure you let us know when you see one.”

He also cautions drivers to be aware when navigating around crews performing maintenance.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” he says. “And make sure they [road workers] can make it home safety. We want you to make it home safely. And that’s the key thing, be cognizant of what’s going on around you.”

