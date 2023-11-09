Frost on the Pumpkin heralds holiday shopping, decorating

Nov. 8—A crispness in the air hints that it's time for the annual Frost on the Pumpkin Festival, says organizer Francie Wright.

"It's a great fall thing to do," Wright said. "People are getting ready to have Thanksgiving and Christmas at their house and they might want ideas for decorations, or they may be wanting gifts. It's not too early to get a pie and put it in the freezer."

The festival, a fall tradition for more than 30 years, will be Friday and Saturday at First United Methodist Church.

Wright said Frost on the Pumpkin brings in two types of clientele — "the ones that eat lunch, and the shoppers."

First United Methodist Youth will cater to festival-goers at its FUMY Cafe.

"They'll have everything from cinnamon rolls to cakes and pies," Wright said. "Then they'll have chicken and dumplings, taco soup, beans and cornbread. We have the same following who just come and eat lunch with us and they might see something as they're wandering around."

Shoppers have their choice from 60 vendors.

"We'll have lots of Christmas and holiday stuff," Wright said. "We usually have pies and cakes and cookies, desserts."

New vendors include Teretta Owen's Okie Pottery.

Owen, who lives south of Muskogee, calls herself a hobby potter.

"Basically I make one of a kind things," she said. "I have made sets for friends. It's mostly functional ware, like nice plates, things like that you use. I also do sculptural stuff."

She works from a studio behind her house.

"I've got my own kiln, so everything is fired twice," she said.

Owen said she got into pottery because she wanted functional ware that's non toxic and lead free.

"Most of the stuff you buy at the store that's made in China's got lead in it," she said. "Every time you eat on it you're eating lead."

Muskogee High School junior Charlie Rosson, another new vendor, said he'll bring leather patches he puts on caps through his business George Henry Hat Co.

"I cut leather patches on my laser and heat press them on hats," he said. "I sew in my own labels and I can put on ropes if people want ropes."

He said he makes custom hats for businesses, including 40 for Oklahoma Interpak. He also cuts koozies and leather air fresheners.

Muskogee Area Quilters Guild will sell chances for its 2024 quilt show quilt. The lucky number will be drawn in April.

"It's an Oklahoma quilt," said guild member Ruby Southcoat. "It has an Indian headdress on it, boots, the Oklahoma flag."

Wright said the festival also will feature longtime favorites.

"People come especially to see certain vendors every year," she said. "They'll have repeat business, a lot of the vendors do."

This year's festival will feature a grand door prize.

"You don't have to be present to win, but it's kind of a cool prize, you come in and you get a ticket to enter the grand prize drawing, and it will be close to 3 p.m. Saturday," Wright said, keeping the prize a secret.

Door prizes provided by vendors will be announced each hour on the hour.

Proceeds help various church needs. Past festivals have paid for remodeling bathrooms, new flooring in classrooms, and classroom paint.

"We don't start with a program we want to accomplish, we wait until there is something the church needs," Wright said.