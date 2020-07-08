Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations in Asia-Pacific in an Inaugural Virtual Ceremony for the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

15 organizations recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at the 18th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards on 8 July in an inaugural virtual awards ceremony. A total of 15 awards were presented to organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding achievements in the industry.

Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Award

These awards were segmented across six major sectors:

  • Automotive
  • Energy
  • Building & Environment Industries 
  • Healthcare
  • Information & Communication Technologies
  • Logistics

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Sapan Agarwal, Vice President Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, said that the best practice awards are aimed at motivating firms to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence year after year. "We applaud companies that have continued to push the boundaries and have demonstrated excellence in their industries. Frost & Sullivan awards are strong accolades to the good work and a reminder to all industry players that business performance benchmarks have now been raised for everyone," he said.

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Award Titles & Category

Award Recipients

Regional titles 

2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award

Avance Clinical Pty Ltd

2020 Asia-Pacific Industrial Process Safety Systems Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

HIMA

2020 Asia-Pacific Lithium Titanium Oxide (LTO) Battery Technology Innovation Award

LiRON LIB Power Pte Ltd

2020 Asia-Pacific Metal Detectable Nitrile Gloves for the Food Industry New Product Innovation Award

Smart Glove

National titles

2020 Indonesia Data Center Services Provider of the Year

DCI Indonesia

2020 Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year

Alam Flora Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year

AVAYA

2020 Malaysia Home Air Purifier Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year

ERS Energy Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year

KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia Energy Management Solutions New Product Innovation Award

Maevi Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year

UEM Edgenta Berhad

2020 Malaysia Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

UOA Development Bhd

2020 Thailand Data Center Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Advanced Info Service PLC

2020 Thailand IOT Service Provider of the Year

Advanced Info Service PLC

2020 Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year

One to One Contacts

The 2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards virtual banquet is supported by our Media Partners: ACN Newswire, AI Time Journal, CryptoNewsZ, Chief IT, Asia Research News, CEO World Magazine and Developing Telecoms.

To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2020 awards, please visit http://www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule an interaction with our spokespersons, please email Kala Mani. S. at kala.manis@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Media Contact:
Zuzana Zukarnain
Corporate Communications – Asia-Pacific
Phone: +60192657808
Email: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com 

Photo - https://media.zenfs.com/en/prnewswire.com/c0e0ab71905dc112a858b3c6c03daf4f

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

  • White House defends Trump's claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are 'harmless' with chart showing 5 percent are fatal
    Yahoo News

    White House defends Trump's claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are 'harmless' with chart showing 5 percent are fatal

    White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany came to her press briefing on Monday prepared to defend President Trump's claim over the weekend that “99 percent” of U.S. coronavirus cases are “totally harmless” with two charts illustrating the country's COVID-19 death rate. But McEnany's slides showed a case fatality rate — the percentage of confirmed cases that result in death — of 4.6 percent, not the 1 percent implied by Trump. During a July 4 “Salute to America” speech on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump boasted that the administration has conducted more than 40 million coronavirus tests.

  • Video shows Black man pinned to tree in what he calls 'attempted lynching' at Indiana lake
    Yahoo News

    Video shows Black man pinned to tree in what he calls 'attempted lynching' at Indiana lake

    Indiana authorities are investigating a report by a Black man who said he was pinned to a tree by a group of white men, an attack he likened to an “attempted lynching.” Parts of the incident were captured on video by one of the man's friends. In a post to Facebook, Vauhxx Booker wrote, “I don't want to recount this, but I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching.”

  • Surge in NYC shootings fuels police reform debate
    AFP

    Surge in NYC shootings fuels police reform debate

    New York reeled from a spate of holiday weekend shootings Monday, with police fueling controversy by partially attributing them to reforms undertaken following the death in custody of George Floyd. The Big Apple was rocked by 45 shootings -- which resulted in 11 deaths -- over the long July 4th weekend, up from just 16 shootings for the same period in 2019. Terence Monahan, the NYPD's highest-ranking uniformed officer, said "tremendous animosity" shown towards officers following the recent Black Lives Matter protests had contributed by lowering police morale.

  • Tucker Carlson Doubles Down on Duckworth Attacks, Calls Her a ‘Coward’ and ‘Fraud’
    The Daily Beast

    Tucker Carlson Doubles Down on Duckworth Attacks, Calls Her a ‘Coward’ and ‘Fraud’

    A night after saying Iraq War veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) hates America, Fox News host Tucker Carlson doubled down on his attacks, describing the Purple Heart recipient who lost her legs in combat as a “coward” and “fraud.” During his Monday night broadcast, the primetime conservative star played an abbreviated clip of Duckworth saying there should be a “national dialogue” over the possible removal of statues, touting it as proof that she supposedly wants to “get rid of George Washington” while questioning her patriotism. “You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” he added.

  • NASA's powerful Hubble space telescope has beamed back a striking photo of a 'fluffy' galaxy with a ghostly, empty center
    Business Insider

    NASA's powerful Hubble space telescope has beamed back a striking photo of a 'fluffy' galaxy with a ghostly, empty center

    By contrast, other spiral galaxies — including the Milky Way — have more distinct arms where stars and gas are compressed. Hubble is NASA's strongest telescope — but not for long NASA launched Hubble into Earth's orbit in April 1990. Since then, the telescope has discovered new planets, revealed strange galaxies, and provided new insights into the nature of black holes.

  • Reuters

    Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

    Iran's coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased. The total number of infections has reached 248,379, with 209,463 people having recovered, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV. Iran recorded 200 deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period on Tuesday, the highest official figure recorded by the ministry.

  • Michigan drivers met with startling billboard message: 'Driving while Black? Racial profiling just ahead'
    USA TODAY

    Michigan drivers met with startling billboard message: 'Driving while Black? Racial profiling just ahead'

    Motorists in Michigan were met with a startling message Monday on an electronic billboard in Redford Township. The organizer behind the billboard lives in Livonia and said it is an effort to awaken the city to problems that continue to exist with profiling and other forms of racism. The mayor called the billboard counterproductive.

  • Gun violence kills 160 as holiday weekend exposes tale of 'two Americas'
    The Guardian

    Gun violence kills 160 as holiday weekend exposes tale of 'two Americas'

    He authorized 1,000 national guard troops to “protect state property and patrol our streets”. Despite an effort that included an additional 1,200 officers on the streets and pleas from the city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, for residents not to reverse limited progress that had been made against the epidemic of gun violence, Lightfoot lamented the children whose “hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun”. The city's south and west sides have seen worse weekends this year, however, and a one-year-old and a three-year-old were killed during recent shootings.

  • TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
    BBC

    TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked that question on Monday night on Fox News. "Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party," he replied. Asked if he would ban Chinese apps - including TikTok - he said: "I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we're looking at".

  • The Supreme Court Just Pointed Out the Absurdity of the Electoral College. It's Up to Us to End It
    Time

    The Supreme Court Just Pointed Out the Absurdity of the Electoral College. It's Up to Us to End It

    Here's one nice thing we can now say about the Electoral College: it's slightly less harmful to our democracy than it was just days ago. In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the right to “bind” their electors, requiring them to support whichever presidential candidate wins the popular vote in their state. Justice Elena Kagan's opinion was a blow to so-called “faithless electors,” but a win for self-government.

  • Mom kidnaps daughter and flies to Mexico to give Russia US defense secrets, feds say
    Miami Herald

    Mom kidnaps daughter and flies to Mexico to give Russia US defense secrets, feds say

    A 47-year-old woman is accused of taking her 6-year-old daughter and top secret government documents to Mexico to try to broker a deal with Russian officials. She didn't have custody of the girl — or permission to take the classified documents, according to Justice Department officials. Elizabeth Jo Shirley, of West Virginia, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of “international parental kidnapping” and taking national defense information, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

  • Olson Kundig’s Latest Design Embraces Its Hawaiian Habitat
    Architectural Digest

    Olson Kundig’s Latest Design Embraces Its Hawaiian Habitat

    On a stunning lava rock field site in Kona, this stunning home seems to hover over the landscape as a series of pavilions Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump Aide Peter Navarro’s Bonkers CNN Interview: ‘Give Peace a Chance, Give Hydroxy a Chance’
    The Daily Beast

    Trump Aide Peter Navarro’s Bonkers CNN Interview: ‘Give Peace a Chance, Give Hydroxy a Chance’

    White House trade adviser Peter Navarro appeared on CNN on Tuesday morning for yet another off-the-rails interview, this time devoting much of his energy to promoting anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine following a disputed new study finding some efficacy in treating the coronavirus. Last week, in the wake of the Food and Drug Administration revoking the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine due to serious safety issues and lack of benefit for COVID-19 patients, a Michigan study found the Trump-touted drug helped patients weather the virus. Appearing on CNN's New Day, Navarro quickly brushed off a series of questions from anchor John Berman about the rapid surge of new coronavirus cases in several states, immediately hyping hydroxychloroquine as a game-changer that can greatly reduce mortality rates.

  • Trump administration refusing to let Dr Fauci appear on CBS show, host says
    The Independent

    Trump administration refusing to let Dr Fauci appear on CBS show, host says

    CBS News host Margaret Brennan has claimed that the Trump administration has prevented Dr Anthony Fauci from appearing on her show for three months. The moderator of CBS' Face the Nation, claimed on the show on Sunday that the administration had not approved an interview with Dr Fauci since 5 April. Dr Fauci, one of the country's top infectious disease experts and part of the US government's coronavirus task force, has appeared on various other networks over the last few months to discuss the coronavirus crisis, according to Newsweek.

  • The Lincoln Project continues anti-Trump ad campaign
    Yahoo News Video

    The Lincoln Project continues anti-Trump ad campaign

    On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project, a conservative political action committee formed in late 2019, released an ad titled “Whispers,” which suggests those in President Trump's inner circle are secretly mocking him. This is the latest in a series of attack ads produced and distributed by the committee, whose members include George Conway, Steve Schmidt and other prominent Republicans who oppose Trump. Yahoo News has assembled a compilation of some of the Lincoln Project's most controversial advertisements.

  • NASA hits Boeing with 80 recommendations before next space test
    AFP

    NASA hits Boeing with 80 recommendations before next space test

    NASA has drawn up a list of 80 recommendations that US aerospace giant Boeing will have to address before attempting to refly its Starliner space capsule, following the failure of an uncrewed test last year. The recommendations primarily concern the on-board software, which was the main problem with the flight test last December. Boeing subsequently learned that other software problems could have caused the capsule and the rocket to collide at the time of separation, a potentially very dangerous event if the flight had been crewed.

  • A former National Guard colonel apologized but will keep her professor job after saying sexual harassment is the 'price of admission for women' in the military
    INSIDER

    A former National Guard colonel apologized but will keep her professor job after saying sexual harassment is the 'price of admission for women' in the military

    University of Wisconsin , Fort Hood Betsy Schoeller, a lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and retired member of the Wisconsin Air Guard, apologized for her comments in a Facebook group on a news article about murdered US Army soldier Vanessa Guillén. Schoeller wrote that "sexual harassment is the price of admission for women into the good ole boy club" and "if you're gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you're gonna pay the price." A petition to remove Schoeller as a lecturer from UWM has amassed more than 135,000 signatures, but the university said "legal reasons" concerning her right to freedom of speech won't let it fire her.

  • How the US caught flashy Nigerian Instagrammers 'with $40m'
    BBC

    How the US caught flashy Nigerian Instagrammers 'with $40m'

    The day after his 29th birthday in May, Olalekan Jacob Ponle posted a picture on his Instagram standing next to a bright yellow Lamborghini in Dubai. A month later, the Nigerian, who goes by the name "mrwoodbery" on Instagram, was arrested by Dubai Police for alleged money laundering and cyber fraud. The most famous of the dozen Africans nabbed in the dramatic operation was 37-year-old Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, "hushpuppi" or just "hush" as he was known by his 2.4 million Instagram followers.

  • Associated Press

    Japan's ruling party calls for government to cancel Xi visit

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party adopted a resolution on Tuesday urging the government to cancel a visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping following Beijing's imposition of a new national security law for Hong Kong. “Under the current situation where grave concerns have been expressed from the international community about the principles of freedom, human rights, democracy ... we have no choice but to urge (the government) to cancel President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan," the Liberal Democratic Party said in its resolution, read by party diplomatic panel chief Yasuhide Nakayama.

  • Mexico finds remains of another missing student, attacks 'false' history of events
    Reuters

    Mexico finds remains of another missing student, attacks 'false' history of events

    Investigators have found a bone fragment belonging to one of 43 students who disappeared in Mexico in September 2014, prosecutors said on Tuesday, only the second set of remains to be definitively identified in a case that roiled the country. The abduction and apparent massacre of 43 student teachers from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College became a symbol of Mexico's chronic failure to tackle gang violence and corruption. When President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office 19 months ago, he pledged to shed light on the crime after the last government's conclusions about the case were widely criticized.

  • 15 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space of Chemicals and Toxins
    Architectural Digest

    15 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space of Chemicals and Toxins

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • PGA pro and kids among victims in Idaho plane crash, cops say. Here’s what we know
    Miami Herald

    PGA pro and kids among victims in Idaho plane crash, cops say. Here’s what we know

    A PGA golf professional and two of his children were among the eight killed when two airplanes collided over a lake in northern Idaho on Sunday, officials said Tuesday. At least eight people, including three children, were killed in the crash in Coeur d'Alene, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said. Six of the bodies have been recovered, officials said Tuesday.

  • What the top 25 colleges and universities in the US have said about their plans to reopen in fall 2020, from postponing the semester to offering more remote coursework
    Business Insider

    What the top 25 colleges and universities in the US have said about their plans to reopen in fall 2020, from postponing the semester to offering more remote coursework

    US universities began shifting to remote learning in light of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Here's what the top 25 US colleges and universities have discussed for fall 2020 reopening plans so far. To inform our list, Business Insider used education research firm Quacquarelli Symonds' first-ever US specific ranking of the best colleges and universities in 2020.

  • The Trump Family’s Civil War Could Blow Us All Up
    The Daily Beast

    The Trump Family’s Civil War Could Blow Us All Up

    Mary Trump's legal battles against her uncle might seem like a fun little political soap opera, but it's way more than that, Mary's lawyer Ted Boutrous explains on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. The attempt to stop her tell-all book before publication—“I think it's really an effort to intimidate people from speaking, to intimidate the press. But also it's a political tool.

  • U.S. Sends Major Military Muscle to the South China Sea
    Popular Mechanics

    U.S. Sends Major Military Muscle to the South China Sea

    The U.S. Navy and Air Force conducted a joint operation in the South China Sea this weekend. The exercise included two carriers, USS Reagan and USS Nimitz, and a B-52H Stratofortress heavy bomber. China pushed back, accusing the United States of “militarizing” the sea.