Frost & Sullivan Identifies Growth Opportunities Across Automotive Verticals for Industry Recovery

Automotive stakeholders to focus on resource optimization, new growth segments, and cost rationalization to overcome slowdown due to COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic and the expected global economic recession to follow have many governments and markets witnessing a state of directionless uncertainty. Amid this chaos prompted by the widespread effects of the coronavirus, the global automotive industry will also confront a challenging year in new light vehicle sales, which are projected to register a 24% YoY decline in growth during 2020, according to Frost & Sullivan. To help players survive the present and thrive in the future, our thought leaders have curated a comprehensive scenario-based analysis of the current challenges faced across segments in the automotive industry and have selected products and sub-domains that will expand.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join industry experts Sarwant Singh, Franck Leveque, Julia Saini, Vivek Vaidya, Benny Daniel and Kaushik M for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Identify Growth Opportunities Across Automotive Verticals for Industry Recovery," on April 21 at 11 a.m. EST. The briefing will discuss how to mitigate the risks and challenges impacting the automotive sector and highlight regional opportunities for growth in verticals, including shared mobility, aftermarket, electric vehicles, connectivity and leasing and rental.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/42e

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Find out how OEMs will revise supplier sourcing strategies and chart out cohesive roadmaps for future contingencies

and chart out cohesive roadmaps for future contingencies Discover how e-retailing as a channel to sell cars, parts and services will emerge as a clear winner

cars, parts and services will emerge as a clear winner Identify risk mitigation strategies for both dealers and OEMs to recover from the market slowdown

to recover from the market slowdown Understand how the liabilities of vehicle manufacturers are expected to rise as continuous plant shutdowns result in losses of billions of dollars per week

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.



