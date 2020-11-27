Media Advisory - Pooled media tours of Centre Block construction site on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery are invited to follow a guided tour under embargo* of the Centre Block construction site on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Spokespeople from Public Services and Procurement Canada will provide the tour and answer questions.
There will be 2 pooled media tours:
Tour 1: 8:30 am – English
Tour 2: 11:00 am – French
*The embargo will be lifted at 4:00 p.m.
Please note that space is limited to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions (7 people from the media per tour) and face coverings are mandatory. Please bring your own face covering.
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Meeting time: 8:15 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.
Meeting point: Centennial Flame, Parliament Hill
Duration: Two hours, including health and safety briefing
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Note that the tour may be physically challenging. Expect to climb steep scaffolding staircases, walk through narrow and low-ceiling areas.
A mandatory health and safety briefing will be provided and protective equipment (boots, hard hat, glasses, gloves and vest) will be distributed on-site before the tour. To that end, boot sizes are required in advance for those attending. Long pants are also required for health and safety reasons.
