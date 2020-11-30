Frost & Sullivan Unfolds 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2021
Industry experts have outlined current business priorities, future technology requirements and business use cases
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- The global pandemic has had a profound impact on company business models. The ubiquitous rise in remote work and the need to shift to virtual customer engagement due to elevated employee and customer safety concerns have accelerated digital transformation across industries and geographies. Today digital sustainability is universally acknowledged as a key enabler of business growth and competitive power in an increasingly-dynamic, tightly-connected, and highly-competitive global economy.
Cloud meetings, messaging, calling, and customer-care solutions came to the forefront during the pandemic as they provided the lifeline that remote workers and customers needed when access to company premises became severely restricted. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.
Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:
Work in the cloud
Video-first user experiences
Mobile-ready communications and collaboration solutions
Programmable platforms
Cognitive collaboration
