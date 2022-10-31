FRoSTA (FRA:NLM) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at FRoSTA (FRA:NLM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FRoSTA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €26m ÷ (€318m - €60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, FRoSTA has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Food industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating FRoSTA's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of FRoSTA's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 18% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, FRoSTA has decreased its current liabilities to 19% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by FRoSTA's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 37% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think FRoSTA has the makings of a multi-bagger.

