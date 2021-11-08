Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather (ON HOLD, DO NOT TAG YET)
Frostbite and hypothermia are both caused by exposure to cold weather. What are the symptoms, and how do you stay safe?
Frostbite and hypothermia are both caused by exposure to cold weather. What are the symptoms, and how do you stay safe?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient in COVID mRNA vaccines, but could he still be vaccinated?
COVID-19 ravaged Heidi Ferrer’s body and soul for more than a year, and in May the “Dawson’s Creek” screenwriter killed herself in Los Angeles. She had lost all hope. “I’m so sorry,” she said in a goodbye video to her husband and son. “I would never do this if I was well. Please understand. Please forgive me.” Her husband, Nick Guthe, a writer and director, wanted to donate her body to science. But the hospital said it was not his decision to make because Ferrer, 50, had signed up to be an organ
Recent research shows that several personality traits predict who will enjoy health into their 80s and beyond.
Kids receive one-third of the standard dose given to adults, so they can generally expect fewer side effects.
Dua Lipa shows off her washboard abs in a neon green bra top in new Instagram photos. The singer says quick (but intense) HIIT sessions keep her in shape.
After nearly losing his life to COVID-19, Ben Fisher has changed his mind about getting vaccinated against the virus.
Nutritionists and doctors agree that an anti-inflammatory diet based on whole foods can help improve your overall health and well-being. Here's how to try it.
Taylor Davis claims she received a medical bill for several hundred dollars following a trip to the emergency room for a head injury. However, the […]
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has appeared in cheeky commercials for the State Farm insurance company for roughly a decade.
Peripheral neuropathy affects 1-2% of the general population and 7% of those older than 50 years.
These moves are designed to help ease lower back pain and speed up healing so you can get back to the things you love.
At age 41, he's now hitting multiple personal bests in the weight room.
Prairie Doc columnist Andrew Ellsworth reviews the symptoms of a heart struggling to keep up.
The aftermath of a common BPH procedure led to a severe urinary tract infection and ultimately sepsis for a Lake Worth Beach man.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesSingapore may be showing us the surprising way the pandemic could end in certain countries: with a surge in cases as the last restrictions on gatherings, businesses and schools finally lift, but a wall of immunity that prevents those cases from landing in the hospital—or, worse, the morgue.But there’s a caveat. It might be difficult for countries with big anti-vaccine populations to duplicate Singapore’s approach, the United States include
I was stunned to learn that my injured father-in-law was denied a private room — for an unvaccinated patient.
Microplastics are “one of the greatest manmade disasters of our time”, according to the Natural History Museum. That’s bad news, given they are also everywhere; in tap water, the food you buy, the clothes you wear and the air you breathe.
"He fought so hard," his niece and close confidante said. "He would have literally done anything to get better. "
Nurses testify they believe COVID-19 vaccine injuries have been vastly underreported in Louisiana.
A recurring theme during the pandemic is that we should 'follow the science.' But scientists advising the FDA and CDC have differed repeatedly about booster shots.