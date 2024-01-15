Frostbite risk surges with frigid temps, wind chills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Winter is officially here in West Michigan. The snow made its presence known over the weekend and now the frigid temperatures have set in.

With highs stuck in the teens and wind chills well below zero, it’s important to know the warning signs of frostbite and how quickly it can set in.

Wind chill warnings issued as temps plummet

In a nutshell, frostbite is an injury that happens when the skin and its underlying tissue freezes. At first, the skin will feel cold and can become numb or give a prickling feeling. It will start to look hard or waxy and can turn different colors – anywhere from red, bluish white or gray depending on your normal skin color and the severity of the injury.

According to the Mayo Clinic, frostbite occurs in three stages. The first phase is a mild form called frostnip. “Continued cold exposure leads to numbness in the affected area. As your skin warms, you may feel pain and tingling.” Frostnip, however, does not cause any permanent damage.

Stage two is called superficial frostbite. This stage will show more changes in skin color and the skin may even begin to feel warm. During rewarming, the skin may appear blotchy, and it could sting, burn or swell. With superficial frostbite, it is also possible for the skin to start to blister, typically 12 to 36 hours after rewarming.

Deep frostbite not only affects the skin but also the tissue below. The skin will turn white or a bluish gray and you typically lose all sensation in that area. It can also cause joints and muscles to stop working. Eventually, the tissue will turn black and hard because it has died.

If you see any signs of deep frostbite, you should seek medical care immediately, including a fever or increased pain, swelling, inflammation or infection in the frostbitten area.

Frostbite can occur in any cold environment but will set in even faster in frigid environments. According to the Mayo Clinic, an air temperature of 5 degrees Fahrenheit is considered the threshold for swift frostbite risk. Winds only exacerbate the problem. With a wind chill of negative 16 degrees Fahrenheit, frostbite can set in within 30 minutes.

To avoid frostbite, limit your time outdoors in cold, windy weather. If you do venture outside, wear several layers of loose, warm clothing and change out of wet clothing as soon as possible.

