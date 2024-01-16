Frostbitten hiker stranded on steep canyon in Colorado, officials say. See the rescue

Drone video shows how a hiker was rescued from a rocky ledge in a steep Colorado canyon while temperatures hovered just over 0 degrees, rescuers say.

Rescuers set out to help the hiker in North Cheyenne Canyon just before 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Facebook.

The hiker was stranded on a steep ledge and couldn’t move after hiking in the cold, officials said.

Rescuers hiked in and set up a rope rescue to lower the hiker down the rocky ledge and off the mountain, the drone video shows. The rescue took just over two hours.

Once the hiker was off the mountain, they were taken to a hospital with lower extremity injuries and frostbite, officials said. Some of the rescuers who experienced cold exposure “were warmed and hydrated” before they returned to service.

The department urged the public to stay indoors during “dangerously cold” temperatures.

“It is not safe to be outside walking, hiking or biking,” Lt. Jamie Gutschick said in the video. “We all live in Colorado and we love to be outside but please be safe if you have to be outdoors. If you do have to be outside and go out, we ask that you dress appropriately, tell someone where you’ll be and when they should expect you back.”

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

Driver tumbles 350 feet down mountain in storm, Colorado cops say. ‘Help me!’

Tourists stranded for hours in 5-degree weather when snow stops car, Utah rescuers say

Driver vanishes — except for footprints — after car slides off highway, CO cops say