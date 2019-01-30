Frostbitten stray beagle being treated at veterinary hospital after rescue in Detroit

A beagle is in critical condition at Center Line Veterinary Hospital after getting frostbite on his back legs

DETROIT – A beagle was fast asleep in an animal hospital, shivering under a pile of blankets atop an operating table.

That was the scene Tuesday at the Center Line Veterinary Hospital, where the dog was brought after being found with frostbite on its back legs and paws.

The nonprofit organization Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue rescued the animal after receiving a call about a stray dog laying down on the ground outside in the cold weather on Detroit's east side. The beagle remained in critical condition because of his frostbite, said Detroit Pit Crew Director Theresa Sumpter.

Sumpter said the next 10 to 15 hours were "very critical" for the beagle, as he remained bundled up in blankets and was given warm fluids and medication. Sumpter said the organization ran a microchip test to see whether the dog had an owner, but no records came up. If the canine recovers, he will receive a full health checkup and be available for adoption.

The organization is raising funds on its Facebook page to help pay for the beagle's medical care. More than $1,000 was donated in just two hours.

Sumpter said Detroit Pit Crew has picked up 11 dogs in the last 48 hours, and has received hundreds of calls from people noticing dogs out in the snow and dangerously cold temperatures. A wind chill advisory is in effect for southeast Michigan until Thursday, when it could feel as cold as 45 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Detroit Pit Crew has been rescuing injured, sick and pregnant stray dogs off the streets of Detroit since 2013.

Sumpter urged dog owners to bring their pets inside when it's this cold.

"If you leave your dog outside without shelter, they will die," Sumpter said. "I don't know why someone would leave a dog outside, it doesn't make sense."

More: 'They’re like children:' How to keep pets safe in this polar vortex

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Frostbitten stray beagle being treated at veterinary hospital after rescue in Detroit