Frostburg, Cumberland drivers charged in alleged drunken driving crashes

Aug. 18—CUMBERLAND — Investigations of crashes Wednesday on South Centre Street and in the 1000 block of Yale Street resulted in the arrests of two motorists, according to Cumberland Police.

William Clarence Bolyard, 59, of Frostburg, was charged with drunken driving, driving with revoked or suspended license and related offenses after he reportedly lost control of his passenger vehicle and struck two parked vehicles in the area of South Centre and Harrison streets, police said.

After the collision, Bolyard reportedly continued to travel westbound on South Centre before he struck a utility pole where the vehicle came to rest.

Bolyard was arrested at the scene and issued numerous citations by officers.

Cumberland Police also reported the arrest of Stanley Dale Horwath, 71, Cumberland, on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after his vehicle traveled off the roadway of Yale Street and into the yard of a private residence.

The arrest was made after officers administered sobriety tests and discovered a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, police said.

Citations were issued to Horwath for the alleged offenses.