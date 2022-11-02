Frostburg man arrested in Charles Street incidents

Nov. 2—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man is headed to trial after he allegedly broke into a Charles Street residence and made a series of false 911 calls and harassing telephone calls to the victim, according to Cumberland Police.

Leonard Lewis Livengood, 33, ran from the area and was taken into custody when officers located him walking in the nearby area.

Charged with burglary and continuing course of harassment, Livengood was also served a summons charging him with making false calls to the Allegany County 911 emergency center, giving false statements to city police officers and with making numerous harassing calls to the victim, police said.

Livengood was being held on $5,000 bond set by a commissioner of the district court.