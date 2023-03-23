Frostburg man arrested on drug distribution charges

Mar. 23—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man remained jailed Thursday after he was found in possession of a large amount of narcotics during a traffic stop Wednesday in Corriganville, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest of Michael Francis Robeson Jr., 45, was made following an alert for the presence of narcotics by K-9 Udo and discovery of large amounts of fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamines and powder cocaine, police said.

Police also reportedly recovered digital scales and other paraphernalia along with a large amount of currency, police said.

Robeson, who is shown in court records as residing in Frostburg, was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a large amount of controlled dangerous substances and related offenses, police said.

He was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center Thursday morning awaiting a preliminary hearing in district court.