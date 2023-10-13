Frostburg man arrested on numerous charges

Oct. 13—FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man was arrested on numerous charges Thursday when he was found sitting in a vehicle at an intersection in the city of Frostburg, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Russell Jones, 41, was served a warrant charging him with stalking, three counts of violating a protective order, second-degree assault and related offenses in addition to new charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Following arrest processing, Jones was jailed on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

Police said officers of the county's combined warrant unit employed pepper spray after Jones reportedly resisted arrest as he was being removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.