Frostburg man charged in East Side stalking, burglary case

Jan. 18—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man is awaiting trial after he was charged with allegedly breaking into a Pine Street residence and with stalking and repeatedly harassing a woman, according to Cumberland Police.

Charles Eugene Curry Jr., 42, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him with felony third-degree burglary, stalking, making repeated telephone calls and three counts of harassment in a continuing course of conduct.

Curry was jailed prior to posting $5,000 bond for his pre-trial release as set by a district court commissioner.

Police were called to the woman's residence in the 400 block of Pine Avenue on Jan. 14 after Curry refused to leave the property.

The victim also alleged at that time that Curry had also entered her residence the previous evening without her consent.