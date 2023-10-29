Frostburg man charged in South End stabbing incident

Oct. 29—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was being held Sunday without bond on attempted murder charges following a stabbing incident in the 400 block of Race Street, Cumberland Police said.

David Darius Daughton, 27, allegedly stabbed a man and assaulted another person Saturday, police said. The stabbing victim was located by police and Cumberland Fire Department paramedics at a residence in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue where a 911 call was made at 9:37 a.m.

Both assault victims were taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland. Their conditions were not available.

Police said Daughton also was in possession of suspected crack cocaine when he was arrested at the Race Street home.

In addition to first- and second-degree attempted murder, Daughton also was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and controlled dangerous substance possession not cannabis.

Daughton remained in the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing Monday in district court.