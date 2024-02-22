Frostburg man jailed in alleged home invasion

Feb. 22—FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion and assault that occurred Saturday at a residence in the city of Frostburg, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Dakota Lee Castro, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies of the sheriff's office found him hiding in a bedroom of a LaVale residence when officers arrived there to serve an arrest warrant issued Sunday by district court.

Castro remained jailed without bond Thursday on felony home invasion and first-degree assault charges in addition to misdemeanor charges.

The investigation by Frostburg Police led to the arrest after police determined that Castro was staying at an apartment in LaVale.