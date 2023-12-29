Frostburg man jailed on grand jury indictment

Dec. 29—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man remained jailed Friday after he was recently indicted by an Allegany County grand jury on six felony charges for alleged sexual offenses involving a minor, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Justin Kenny Haslacker, 42, was taken into custody Wednesday on a bench warrant issued on the indictment for alleged crimes that occurred from 2011 to 2016 and in November 2018 and November 2019, according to court documents.

Haslacker was charged with rape in the second-degree, sexual abuse of a minor in a continuing course of conduct and related offenses. He was also served a warrant by deputies for possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), police said.

Following arrest processing, Haslacker was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center on the felony charges and was ordered released on his personal recognizance on the drug possession charges. He remained incarcerated Friday awaiting his next appearance in circuit court.