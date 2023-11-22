Frostburg teens charged in handgun incident at retail business

Nov. 22—FROSTBURG — Two 14-year-old Frostburg boys were arrested Friday in a handgun incident stemming from an alleged shoplifting incident at an unnamed Frostburg retail business, according to the Frostburg Police Department.

The teens were apprehended following the 7:45 p.m. incident in which one of the youths brandished a handgun outside the store before running from the area as the other youth remained inside the business.

The handgun was recovered a short time later during a police search of a private residence outside of the city of Frostburg. The weapon was determined to be an airsoft-type pistol that replicated a Glock handgun, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that resulted in first- and second-degree and reckless endangerment charges for one of the teens and personal identity fraud to avoid prosecution and conspiracy to commit theft charges for the second suspect.

The teens were released later to the custody of their parents to await adjudication of the charges.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office and allied police agencies provided assistance in the investigation.