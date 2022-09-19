Frostburg woman charged in Cumberland assault case

Sep. 19—CUMBERLAND — Alleged assault of a woman on North Lee Street recently led to the arrest Sunday of 27-year-old Abigail Dawn Bennett of Frostburg, according to Cumberland Police.

Bennett was taken into custody on an arrest warrant prior to posting $2,500 bond for her pre-trial release as directed by a district court commissioner.

Police said an officer observed injuries of the victim during the Sept. 11 investigation where the victim allegedly was shoved, kicked and struck several times in the head with a closed fist.

Bennett is now awaiting trial in district court on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and trespassing on private property, police said.