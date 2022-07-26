Frostburg woman jailed in hospital incident

Jul. 26—CUMBERLAND — A 19-year-old Frostburg woman remained jailed Tuesday on charges relating to the alleged assault of patients at UMPC Western Maryland, according to Cumberland Police.

Jennifer Lynn Kaisler remained jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner, pending bail review later in the day by a judge.

Police said Kaisler was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault in connection with the alleged July 20 choking of two patients. Hospital staff intervened in the incident, but one of the victims required X-ray examination of injuries suffered in the alleged attack.