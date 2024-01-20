Are frozen canned foods safe to eat after the winter storm?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the recent ice storms and extreme cold temperatures throughout the region, canned goods have become a staple for a lot of pantries, especially in the event of power outages.

However, according to an article on Oregon State University’s Extension Service, canned food that has been exposed to freezing temperatures can be unsafe to consume in certain situations.

First responders deliver baby in Clark County fire station

The article offered the following advice on how to evaluate the safety of frozen cans of food:

For commercial canned food

If a can’s seams are broken, check to see if the food has thawed to room temperature. If yes, it might be contaminated and should be thrown out.

If the seams are broken, but the food is still frozen or very cold, this food can be salvaged.

For glass jars and home-canned foods

If the jars have cracked or broken during freezing, throw them out.

If the seal on the lid is broken and the food has thawed to room temperature, throw it out.

If the seal is broken and food is still frozen or has ice crystals, it can be eaten. But either use it immediately, or transfer it to a new container and store in the refrigerator or freezer.

The article also notes that if the seams and seals are still intact on any frozen cans or jars of food, the food is safe to use. It will just need to be thawed at room temperature.

To take additional steps in protecting your canned goods from future cold weather, you can wrap jars or cans in paper and cover them with blankets for insulation.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is encouraging SNAP recipients to request replacement benefits if the recent weather events caused them to lose or throw away food that was no longer safe to eat.

According to officials, additional funds must be requested within 10 days of losing food. Recipients can call 800-699-9075 or email Oregon.benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.