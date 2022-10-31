Frozen Chicken Patties Sold At Costco Recalled For Potentially Containing Plastic

Foster Farms reported that customers complained about hard pieces of plastic found in its frozen chicken patties, which are sold at Costco. (Photo: dardespot via Getty Images)

Poultry company Foster Farms has recalled approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken patties sold at Costco for potentially containing “hard, clear pieces of plastic,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The discovery was made on Saturday when Foster Farms contacted FSIS and said that customers complained about the plastic pieces. Patties with plastic pieces were found inside 80 oz. plastic bags with a best by date of Aug. 11, 2023.

“There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of this product, but FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury,” FSIS said in a statement, urging anyone concerned with injury to contact their health care provider.

Any bag of frozen chicken patties that has establishment number 3*2223, lot code P-33901 and the number 7527899724 under its barcode fall uncder the recall.

The recall falls under a Class I classification, meaning there is a possibility that consuming a contaminated food could cause “serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the USDA.

The contaminated chicken was shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington.

FSIS is urging customers not to consume the contaminated chicken and for retailers to not sell it to consumers. For more information on this recall, contact 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

