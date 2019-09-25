'Nothing call.' Trump strikes defiant tone after release of details of call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone Wednesday, lashing out at congressional Democrats a day after they announced an impeachment inquiry and dismissing the contents of a controversial call he took months ago with the president of Ukraine.

Speaking for the first time since House Democrats announced their impeachment investigation, Trump said that the transcript of the call with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not prove he leaned on Kiev to open an investigation into Joe Biden.

"The way you had that built up, that call was going to be the call from hell,” Trump told reporters during a meeting on Venezuela taking place at the United Nations. "It turned out to be a nothing call.”

Trump dismissed the notion that he pressured Zelenskiy, even though the summarized transcript shows he repeatedly asked Zelenskiy about the Biden allegations after an extended conversation about U.S. aide to Ukraine.

“There’s no pressure whatsoever,” Trump said in a response that included mention of the stock market, the economy and a healthy dose of criticism for the media. “It’s the single greatest witch hunt in American history, probably in history.”

Trump did not take a follow-up question.

Trump posted a series of tweets Trump's series of tweets came hours before his administration released the transcript, suggesting Democrats should apologize.

Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call - got them by surprise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

Democrats have said they want to see a whistleblower's complaint that was the genesis of the latest scandal, not just the transcript. And administration officials said they are considering giving that report to Congress.

Even if the House impeaches Trump, removing him from office remains unlikely.

While Democrats have enough members in the House to vote for impeachment, that would be an equivalent to an indictment. In that case, the Senate would have to try Trump, and Republicans control that process.

But Democratic cohesion around the idea of beginning an impeachment inquiry means that Washington will almost certainly be consumed by the process for months, sidelining almost everything else Trump hopes to accomplish between now and the 2020 election

The president tweeted from his Trump Tower in New York, where he staying as he attends meetings at the United Nations. Reporters will have other opportunities to question Trump, including during a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and at an afternoon press conference.

Trump described the new inquiry as a continuation of what he called an unfair investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In another pre-transcript tweet, using all caps, Trump promoted a book entitled "BALL OF COLLUSION, THE PLOT TO RIG AN ELECTION AND DESTROY A PRESIDENCY."

"Get it, and some other great new books which I will soon be recommending," Trump tweeted. "They tell you about the Crooked Pols and the Witch Hunt that has now been exposed!"

Trump also retweeted several congressional Republicans who questioned the impartiality of the unknown whistleblower and the significance of the impeachment inquiry.

