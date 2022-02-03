Frozen iguanas falling from trees are a real Florida weather trend
Social media was all too happy (or shocked) to comment on this trending weather topic.
Social media was all too happy (or shocked) to comment on this trending weather topic.
As if the sugar-coated version of Black history we learned exclusively during February wasn’t enough, students will be subjected to an even more watered down version. Axios reported schools are facing new limits to teaching during Black History Month as states begin banning critical race theory from school curriculum. Now, teachers are not even be able to discuss uncomfortable yet historical events like slavery or segregation.
The FA Cup is at the fourth round stage, as plenty of mouthwatering ties have been set up.
Students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will not get snow days this week.
5 pm weather
Florida iguanas unaccustomed to the state’s recent cold weather fell from trees over the weekend.
The new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has been met with a great deal of criticism. While fans of the original series may have been hopefully optimistic for the revival — despite the city being sans-Samantha — it seems the general consensus has thus far been a collective cry of, “WTF?” […]
"I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known," Clayton Echard said in an open apology to Elizabeth Corrigan
The House Education committee voted to kill a bill that would have required curriculum and coursework on Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings.
Dele Alli departed north London on transfer deadline day and signed for Everton and new manager Frank Lampard, as the mercurial midfielder has a fresh start.
New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says he has grown and matured since the last time he was a head coach. McDaniels went 11-17 before he was fired during his second season as head coach of the Broncos in 2010, and he said at his introductory press conference in Las Vegas that he’s not the [more]
Like Kristen Bell, I would also be stressed if I had to choose between Veronica Mars and Eleanor Shellstrop.View Entire Post ›
Cavs posted their best month since November 2017 as Bickerstaff becomes first Cavs coach to earn the honor since Tyronn Lue in October/November 2016
The ex-president said he might pardon the Jan. 6 rioters if elected again. Do Republicans no longer care about the rule of law?
Illegal guns are flooding the streets. President Joe Biden visits one of them, New York, on Thursday as he tries to dispel criticism from the right that he hasn’t been tough enough on crime. Biden will showcase federal, state and local efforts to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets.
The rapper's French Bulldog went missing Sunday in southern Los Angeles
The Omicron variant of covid-19 is less severe than other variants, and as result is less likely to provide immunity.
President Joe Biden initially launched the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative during his final years as vice president under Barack Obama.
Gary Bettman's unwavering loyalty to the Arizona market will hurt the league's bottom line, and many team executives are understandably concerned.
Filing taxes should be free and easy, but tax-prep companies and antitax politicians have fought to make it expensive, complicated and annoying.
"I wanted to take a breather," Channing Tatum says of taking a temporary step back from Hollywood