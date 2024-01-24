Frozen iguanas are a phenomenon in Florida. What about frozen alligators?

In a captivating display of nature's resilience, videos and photos of frozen alligators in North Carolina and Texas have taken social media by storm. Dubbed "gatorcicles," these reptiles are seen with their snouts and mouths sticking out, sparking a mix of fear and amazement online.

While the sight may be alarming, experts assure that there's no need to fret. The alligators are not dead; rather, they are exhibiting a survival instinct. As temperatures drop, alligators in the South employ a rarely observed adaptation — a state known as brumation, the reptilian equivalent of mammal hibernation.

The Swamp Park, a tourist attraction in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, reassured the public in several posts that the frozen alligators are not in danger. An employee explained in a video that when it gets too cold, alligators instinctively tilt their noses up, keeping them out of the water to prevent suffocation.

In a TikTok video by Eddie Hanhart in Beaumont, Texas, an alligator frozen in the water is showcased. The video humorously notes that the alligator found a "nice comfy spot" anticipating the freezing temperatures.

Unlike hibernation, brumation allows reptiles to experience physiological changes similar to hibernation but move about on warmer days. During brumation, alligators become lethargic, with a slowed metabolic rate, and they do not eat. However, they continue to drink to avoid dehydration, according to the South Carolina Aquarium.

What happens to alligators and crocodiles when it gets cold?

Alligators stop eating when temperatures dip below about 70 degrees, entering a dormant state below 55 degrees, as noted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Throughout much of the winter, these reptiles find shelter in burrows near alligator holes or open water. While dormant, they occasionally emerge to bask in the sun during warmer weather. The Crocodile Specialist Group, a network of biologists, wildlife managers, officials and others who are involved in the conservation of alligator and crocodiles, said that crocodilians, including alligators, can endure extended periods of cool weather without the need for food for temperature regulation.

While alligators have thrived for millions of years, they require temperatures above 40 degrees to become active. Additionally, they face challenges in digesting food when the temperature drops below 70 degrees, according to ReptileKnowledge.com.

Hibernation vs. brumation

Hibernation and brumation are both natural responses to cold temperatures in animals, but they differ in key aspects. While hibernation is a state of prolonged dormancy where physiological processes significantly slow down, brumation is the reptilian equivalent seen in cold-blooded animals. Unlike hibernating mammals, animals undergoing brumation may move about on warmer days as they rely on the environment to regulate their body temperature. Additionally, during brumation, reptiles, such as alligators, do not eat but continue to drink to avoid dehydration.

Brumation is a reduced metabolic activity that can be likened to a form of temporary hibernation. While they may exhibit some basic survival instincts, their awareness and responsiveness are greatly diminished. It's important to note that this is a natural adaptation to extreme environmental conditions and does not indicate distress or harm to the alligators.

Frozen iguanas in Florida

In a similar vein, frozen iguanas in cold Florida weather have also gained attention for their unique responses. Like alligators, iguanas experience a temporary paralysis in extremely cold temperatures, causing them to appear frozen. However, they can recover once the temperature rises, showcasing the diverse ways reptiles adapt to their environments in the face of temperature extremes.

This incredible showcase of nature's adaptability is a testament to the American alligator's ability to thrive in challenging conditions. Read more on this story: Images of frozen alligators are causing quite a stir online. Are they dead or alive?

Diamond Walker is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at dkwalker@gannett.com.

