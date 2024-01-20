Frozen iguanas: South Florida could see cold-stunned reptiles this weekend

If you're planning on taking a walk this weekend, make sure you stay warm and alert. While nature walks can usually be relaxing, it could start raining frozen iguanas.

It sounds crazy but when temperatures drop into the 40s in Southwest Florida, iguanas can freeze and fall from trees.

Here's what you need to know to enjoy your walk this weekend without tripping on a frozen iguana.

How cold will it be this weekend?

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will dip into the 40s this weekend. The low for Naples is 46 degrees and for Fort Myers it's 43 degrees on Saturday night.

During the day, the high for Naples on Saturday is 68 and 64 in Fort Myers. Sunday brings the same highs, but the lows are a little warmer. On Sunday night, Naples will have a low of 57° and Fort Myers will have a low of 55°.

Do iguanas really freeze and fall from trees?

Yes! These invasive iguanas aren't able to tolerate a cold climate, so when temperatures dip into the 40s iguanas become stunned. This can cause their bodies to freeze up, causing them to fall from trees.

Last Christmas, Florida was so cold that frozen iguanas were being spotted everywhere.

What do I do if I see a frozen iguana?

If you see a frozen iguana, leave it alone. When temperatures rise again, the iguana will wake up and be fine.

Iguanas have sharp teeth and claws that can be dangerous if they feel threatened. Keep your distance, just in case!

But feel free to snap a photo and send it to us by emailing Kendall.Little@NaplesNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cold temperatures in Naples, Fort Myers could lead to frozen iguanas