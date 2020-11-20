Frozen Potato Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, and End User
The global frozen potato market was valued at US$ 59,031. 42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 79,788. 08 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4. 0% from 2020 to 2027.
Potatoes are one of the major staple food product and is consumed either as fresh potato or processed potato.It is one of the most widely consumed vegetables.
One of the main types of processed potato is frozen potato, which is highly convenient and flexible in terms of preparation time.Frozen potato contains different vitamins and nutrients in natural preserved form and has a long shelf life.
Frozen potato contains Vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium and antioxidants. Frozen potato is basically made from processing the fresh potato with the help of advanced machineries at low temperature.
Based on product, the frozen potato market is segmented into French fries, hash brown, shaped, mashed, battered/cooked, topped/stuffed, and others. The French fries segment led the frozen potato market with the highest market share in 2019.Quick service restaurants are one of the major consumers of French fries, as it is easy to use and requires less preparation time. As the fast food and quick service restaurants are on a rise the demand for frozen French fries is also increasing acrossthe world. The demand for French fries is also increasing due to the rising demand of frozen potatoes in the Asia Pacific region, French fries contains nutrition and also has an attractive color.
Geographically, the frozen potato market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East &Africa (MEA).In 2019, North America held the largest share of the global frozen potato market , followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
The largest market share of the region is primarily attributed to rise in production and consumption of frozen potatoin developed and developing economies of North America.The rising demand for convenience food among consumers leading a hectic and a busy lifestyle, is one of major factor driving the frozen potato market in the North America region.
Further, there is also a significant rise in the expansion of fast food and quick service restaurants in the North America region over the past few years. This surge in the market demand trends is encouraging the growth of frozen potato market in major North American countries, such as Mexico, Canada and the US.
The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide.As of October 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths.
The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food and beverages industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdown, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.
Bart’s Potato Company;Aviko B.V.;Agristo NV; Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.; McCain Foods Limited; Farm Frites International B.V.;Greenyard; Himalaya Food International Ltd.; J.R. Simplot Company; and The Kraft Heinz Company are among the major players operating in the global frozen potato market .
The overall global frozen potato market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market .
Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the global frozen potato market .
