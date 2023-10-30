Frozen RU assets for Ukraine, interview with Auschwitz director, how Ukraine makes decoys

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Monday, October 30, 2023.

● EU approves plan to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine — report

The European Council has approved a framework agreement to direct billions in revenue from frozen Russian assets towards Ukraine aid, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 27.





● ‘Traitor’ Tsaryov shot twice in claimed assassination attempt in Crimea, relatives confirm

A former Ukrainian MP charged by Ukraine with being a traitor, Oleh Tsaryov, was found unconscious in his home in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea after being shot twice, relatives writing on Tsaryov’s Telegram channel reported on Oct. 27.





ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

● Ukraine’s winter energy outlook: Challenges and opportunities – Interview with energy expert

As the new heating season looms, there are growing concerns that Russia might launch drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, targeting domestic gas transmission and distribution networks.





● Russia’s National Guard recruits former Wagner mercenaries — report

Russian fighters from the now-defunct Wagner Group private military company are being offered contracts with the National Guard (Rosgvardia), Russian media outlet iStories reported on Oct. 27.





● Kyiv to cut off Russian gas transit to Europe at end of 2024

Ukraine does not intend to extend a Russian gas transit contract after it expires at the end of 2024, Oleksiy Chernyshov, chairman of the state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz, said in an interview with Radio Liberty published on Oct. 28.





● Auschwitz Museum director on root causes of Russian crimes in Ukraine — interview

Piotr Cywinski, a Polish historian and director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, talks about who actually liberated the Nazi death camp, and tries to explain why there is a complete lack of ideology in the Russian military today.





● After Malta meeting, Kyiv official reveals progress on plan to end war, hold Russia to account

International delegations continued to flesh out Ukraine’s Peace Formula at the third meeting about the plan, which was held in Malta on Oct. 28-29, with the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reporting on Telegram about the results of the event.





● Slovak Defense Minister announces halt to arms shipments to Ukraine

Slovakia will no longer supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, Slovakia’s recently appointed Defense Minister, Robert Kaliňák, has said during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana.





● Diplomat pulls back curtain on Fico's opposition to aiding Ukraine

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin shed light on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's motives for refusing to aid Ukraine militarily during a Radio NV broadcast on Oct. 27.





● Russians confiscating abandoned Ukrainian homes in occupied territories

Russian occupation “administrations” in the occupied territories of Ukraine are conducting inspections of abandoned Ukrainian homes as part of their preparations for the heating season, and then go on to confiscate these properties, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center or NRC has reported.





● How Ukraine misleads Russian troops with decoy weapons – expert interview

Russia’s Defense Ministry has already reported 70 “downed” Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jets, which is more than Ukraine had before the war.





● Szijjártó says Hungary will block 12th EU sanctions package against Russia if it involves oil, gas, nuclear

Hungary will veto the adoption of the European Union’s 12th sanctions package against Russia if it encompasses the gas, oil, and nuclear sectors of Russia’s industry, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, said in an interview with the Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti published on Oct. 28.





● UK intel says Russian military under political pressure to attack Avdiivka

Heavy but inconclusive fighting has continued over the last week as Russian invasion forces attempt to advance on Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, the on Oct. 28 intelligence report on Ukraine from the UK Ministry of Defense reads.





● Ukraine initiates security guarantee consultations with Netherlands

Ukraine has initiated consultations with the Netherlands regarding bilateral security guarantees, the press service of the Office of the President has reported.





● Ukrainian karate athlete denies Russia medal at World Championships in hard-fought win

Ukrainian Valerii Chobotar won a bronze medal in the 84 kg weight category at the World Karate Championships in Hungary, the Ukrainian Karate Federation said on its Instagram page on Oct. 28.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine