Frozen in time: Portrait of a Warrior Gallery honors Jaclyn ‘Jackie’ Kvasnicka

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the ring of a bell, the portrait of Jaclyn “Jackie” Kvasnicka joined other veterans frozen in time at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in the heart of downtown Bakersfield.

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery honors fallen vets for their service and sacrifice in painted tributes. On Saturday, Feb. 17, Kvasnicka’s portrait was revealed during a special ceremony. Her portrait now joins other fallen veterans in the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on the 1900 block of Eye Street.

Kvasnicka attended Garces High and California State University, Bakersfield before enlisting as a member of our local Army Reserves 422nd Company of the Military Police. She was killed by a drunk driver in 2014.

Parents John and Mary Jo Kvasnicka attended the ceremony honoring their daughter — a tribute that brings both joy and pain.

“They keep these memories alive and it’s incredible,” said John Kvasnicka. “It makes us feel so proud, so proud.”

“The only thing I can equate this to is the phoenix rising out of the ashes,” said Mary Jo Kvasnicka. “That we had to endure something like this to have Jackie memorialized here is something I don’t wish on any parent. Any. Ever. Anywhere.”

Mary Jo says the portrait represents all the best parts of her daughter’s life — the mother, the soldier and especially the hero who wanted to cure her diabetes.

“I shouldn’t say speechless. I’m not speechless,” said Mary Jo. “It’s, again, to know she’s going to be here forever, and like they kept saying, like Jesse kept saying, ‘Never forgotten.'”

Now, Kvasnicka’s portrait joins her friend’s and others in the Hall of Honor — tributes done for free to tell stories about the struggles of our vets and the people they leave behind.

“Everybody comes together,” said Mary Jo. “Everybody helps one another, and it’s with sincerity and love, and I don’t think I can find that anywhere else. We’re blessed. Truly blessed.”

