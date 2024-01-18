'It's All Frozen': Woman Drops Bottle of Red Wine in Bitterly Cold Weather

A thoughtful gift turned into a chore for a woman leaving her apartment in Calgary, when a bottle of wine she bought on moving day for her apartment’s next tenant dropped, instantly freezing on the ground.

Megan Cyr told Storyful that she was heading to her apartment for her final moveout inspection, and decided to buy a bottle of wine for the incoming tenant as a welcome gift.

“It was -45 outside and I was rushing, as I entered the door code to get inside I dropped the bottle of wine and it froze within 30 seconds on the steps,” Cyr told Storyful.

The footage shows Cyr trying to clean up the frozen red wine with a shovel. “It’s all frozen,” she says. Credit: Megan Cyr via Storyful

Video Transcript

MEGAN CYR: I'm moving out of my apartment. In about 30 minutes I have my move-out inspection. And I wanted to be nice and buy a bottle of wine for the next tenant.

And so I was opening the door-- and it's like -45 or something here in Calgary-- and the bottle of wine dropped. And so it shattered instantly, but I think the worst part is this.

It's all-- it's all frozen now. It's all frozen. So, um.

[SHOVEL SCRAPING]