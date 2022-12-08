Here’s How FRP Holdings (FRPH) Survived Recession

Rhizome Partners, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund generated a 4.8% net loss compared to a 4.9% loss for the S&P 500 Index and a 10.8% loss for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). The hedging efforts of the fund generated a gain of 2.9% during the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Rhizome Partners highlighted stocks like FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) is a US-based real estate company. On December 6, 2022, FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) stock closed at $59.31 per share. One-month return of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was 6.65% and its shares gained 4.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) has a market capitalization of $560.782 million.

Rhizome Partners made the following comment about FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) continues to post impressive results. Rents increased by 7.3% and 4.6% on lease renewals at Dock 79 and The Maren, respectively. The Cranberry Run warehouse is now 100% leased. The aggregate business experienced the highest quarterly revenue in company history, largely due to the recent acquisition in Astatula, FL. Of the 487 multi-family units at Bryant Street, 85% were leased at the end of Q2. Preleasing has begun at The Verge, the new multi-family near Dock 79, and The Maren. FRP Holdings received $16.9 million of the $18.5 million of the capital lent to the Amber Ridge project. The company has bought $140 million of short-term Treasuries, which may add $4-6 million of additional interest income per year. FRP Holdings’ large cash balance has quickly shifted from being a heavy anchor dragging down returns to an opportunistic distress fund that could earn outsized returns in the coming years. In a year when we have a lot to worry about, FRP Holdings is the company we worry about the least.”

