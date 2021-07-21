In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

Tom Metcalfe
·4 min read

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder.

It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.

The suggestion that the Tollund Man was killed as a human sacrifice has now been reinforced by a study of the condemned man’s frugal last meal, made from a detailed investigation of the contents of his digestive tract: A porridge of barley, flax and pale persicaria.

The seeds of pale persicaria are the clue to this Iron Age murder mystery, said archaeologist Nina Nielsen, the head of research at Denmark’s Silkeborg Museum and the lead author of the study published Tuesday.

Image: Tollund Man (Danish National Museum)
Image: Tollund Man (Danish National Museum)

The plant grows wild among barley crops, but evidence from Iron Age grain storage shows it was usually cleaned out as a weed during threshing. That suggests it was part of “threshing waste” that was added to the porridge deliberately — perhaps as part of a ritual meal for those condemned to die by human sacrifice.

“Was it just an ordinary meal? Or was threshing waste something you only included when people were eating a ritual meal?” Nielsen said. “We don’t know that.”

The contents of the Tollund Man’s preserved intestines were examined soon after he was found. But the new study refines that initial examination with much improved archaeological techniques and instruments.

“Back in 1950, they only looked at the well preserved grains and seeds, and not the very fine fraction of the material,” Nielsen said. “But now we have better microscopes, better ways of analyzing the material and new techniques. So that means that we could get more information out of it.”

As well as revealing the clue of the threshing waste added to his last meal, the researchers found it was probably cooked in a clay pot — pieces of overcooked crust can be seen in the traces — and that he’d also eaten fish. They also found he was suffering from several parasitic infections when he died, including tapeworms — probably from a regular diet of undercooked meat and contaminated water, Nielsen said.

Tollund Man&#x002019;s intestine content. (N.H. Nielsen)
Tollund Man’s intestine content. (N.H. Nielsen)

The Tollund Man is one of dozens of bog bodies from the Iron Age between about 2,500 and 1,500 years ago that have been found throughout Northern Europe. They were mummified in the bogs by the low oxygen levels, low temperatures and water turned acidic by the layers of decaying vegetation, or peat, that are found there.

A few seem to have been the victims of accidents, possibly people who drowned after falling into the water. But most, like the Tollund Man, were killed and placed in the bogs deliberately, with their bodies and features carefully arranged. Archaeologists think they were selected as human sacrifices, possibly to avert a pending disaster like a famine.

Miranda Aldhouse-Green, a professor emeritus of history, archaeology and religion at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom and the author of the book “Bog Bodies Uncovered: Solving Europe’s Ancient Mystery,” said the seeds of pale persicaria and other traces of threshing waste in the Tollund Man’s last porridge are further evidence that he was sacrificed.

“That reinforces the idea that he either was being shamed by being given something disgusting and horrible to eat, or it actually reflected the fact that society was in a downward spiral where food was scarce,” she said.

The idea that the human sacrifice victims had somehow been “shamed” before death was also reflected in their burials in bogs, instead of the usual burials in tombs and dry graves, she said.

The preservational properties of bogs were well known to people in the Iron Age — many archaeological objects from that time, including pieces of expensive pottery, were also deliberately deposited there — and it could be that the preservation of a bog body was intended to keep it from joining its ancestors. Bogs were seen as gateways to another realm.

“If you put a body in the bog, it would not decay — it would stay between the worlds of the living and the dead,” Aldhouse-Green said.

The ingredients of Tollund Man&#x002019;s last meal, in relative quantities: A) barley seeds; B) pale persicaria; C) barley fragments; D) flax; E) black-bindweed; F)
The ingredients of Tollund Man’s last meal, in relative quantities: A) barley seeds; B) pale persicaria; C) barley fragments; D) flax; E) black-bindweed; F)

There’s evidence that threshing waste was added to the last meal of another Iron Age bog body found in Denmark in 1952, that of the Grauballe Man, who is also thought to have been killed as a human sacrifice. Although more than 100 bog bodies have now been found, only 12 are preserved well enough that their last meals can be analyzed, Nielsen said, and she hopes now to look for further evidence of the ritual practice.

The Tollund Man now occupies a glass case in a special gallery at the Silkeborg Museum, where Nielsen can see him almost every day.

“You’re standing face to face with a person from the past,” she said. “He’s 2,400 years old — that’s really amazing.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • July's full Buck moon rises this week — and it may appear red

    The full moon may appear a reddish-orange hue — and this time, it's not because of an eclipse​.

  • Opinion: Grudge match with Sweden the perfect opener for USWNT at Tokyo Olympics

    USWNT's loss to Sweden in quarterfinals at Rio Olympics in 2016 was its earliest exit ever at a major international tournament

  • L.A. officers who caused giant blast with fireworks likely made 'significant miscalculation'

    The blast in a neighborhood injured 17 people — including nine officers and a federal agent.

  • Who's really paying for billionaires to go to space?

    "I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer — because you guys paid for all this," said Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos after his suborbital jaunt.

  • Extreme weather is sweeping the world, with devastating floods and wildfires on 3 continents at once

    Oregon, Siberia, and western Canada are fighting huge fires, while parts of China and western Europe have devastating floods.

  • 'Jurassic Pompeii' yields thousands of 'squiggly wiggly' fossils

    Scientists are excavating one of the most important Jurassic sites ever discovered in the UK.

  • Merkel's allies face Katrina moment as floods rise ahead of election

    A disastrous wave of floods in Germany has presented outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with a domestic crisis less than two months before the election to choose her successor.

  • Team USA announces flag bearers for Tokyo Olympics

    Bird, 40, has won four gold medals dating back to 2004. Alvarez, 31, has played with the Miami Marlins and won a silver medal in speedskating at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

  • Photo shows a 100-pound tropical fish washed up on an Oregon beach, far from its normal habitat

    Seaside Aquarium said finding the opah, or moonfish, was surprising as they are "rare to the Oregon Coast."

  • UPDATE 1-Delta variant behind more than 80% of U.S. cases; vaccines still highly effective -Fauci

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the authorized vaccines remain more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, said top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci during U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday. The hearing featured a pointed exchange with Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, in which he accused Fauci of lying about the National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Senator from Kentucky, who has sparred with Fauci during several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Lab.

  • Jeff Bezos says polluting industries can be moved to space

    The Blue Origin founder said it will take decades to get there, but it can be done.

  • Record-high electricity bills draw criticism to Spain's govt

    The government says that the latest hikes in electricity bills are driven by spiraling prices of so-called carbon certificates, which give companies the right to release carbon dioxide, gas imports that Spain needs to complete its energy mix, and the surging power demand of the summer months. In the latest effort to rein in prices, lawmakers were voting Wednesday on whether to uphold the government’s move last month to cut the value-added tax on most households’ electricity bills from 21% to 10% until the end of this year and to scrap a 7% tax on power generation for at least three months. Wednesday’s megawatt per hour was costing residents in both countries an average of 106 euros ($124), according to OMIE, the electricity market operator in the Iberian Peninsula.

  • Kayak as a getaway vessel? Woman tries it while fleeing from police, Kentucky cops say

    When her attempts to flee in a kayak failed, she tried a tractor, cops say.

  • Woman troubled by boyfriend’s ‘massive’ financial request: ‘I would end this relationship’

    Woman troubled by boyfriend’s ‘massive’ financial request: ‘I would end this relationship’. A woman's boyfriend is furious at her for spending money on breast augmentation and not him. She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice. She has $55,000 in savings. Her boyfriend of three months asked her to loan him $5,000. She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice. She has $55,000 in savings. Her boyfriend of three months asked her to loan him $5,000. she denied his request. He then became furious and accused her of being selfish. "My boyfriend and I have been dating for about three months," she wrote. "We both love each other very much and I see a future with him. He immigrated to my home country about three years ago and is on a student visa, meaning that he has to pay exorbitant visa fees and full-fee student fees. He was recently talking to me about money problems and basically asked if I could loan him $5,000" . "I’m extremely protective over my money as I work/study 24/7 to maintain my savings," she explained. My boyfriend knows that I have about $55,000 saved up and he also knows that I don’t pay too many living expenses besides fuel, groceries and a phone bill. I told him that I wasn’t comfortable loaning him money this early in the relationship. He then flipped the conversation on me. he got angry at me because I’m planning on getting a breast augmentation, which will cost me $10,000 next year. He called me selfish for spending money on my body rather than him" . Reddit users were on the girlfriend's side. "$5,000 is a massive loan for someone you know in this brief period," someone commented

  • Analysis: Caught between China and the U.S., Asian countries stockpile powerful new missiles

    Asia is sliding into a dangerous arms race as smaller nations that once stayed on the sidelines build arsenals of advanced long-range missiles, following in the footsteps of powerhouses China and the United States, analysts say. China is mass producing its DF-26 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-anniversary-military-idUSKBN1WG342 - a multipurpose weapon with a range of up to 4,000 kilometres - while the United States is developing new weapons aimed at countering Beijing in the Pacific. Other countries in the region are buying or developing their own new missiles, driven by security concerns over China and a desire to reduce their reliance on the United States.

  • Man smashes bottle over NYPD officer's head in unprovoked attack

    A police officer was assaulted with a bottle in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn early Sunday, and the harrowing incident was caught on body camera.

  • UPS Stock Vs. FedEx Stock: Who Can Deliver The Next Breakout?

    Similar in annual revenue, global reach and stock ratings, UPS stock and FedEx stock are both near breakouts with UPS earnings due.

  • Jeff Bezos launches to space aboard New Shepard rocket ship

    The world's richest man and three other passengers return safely just over 10 minutes after launch.

  • See the First Leaked Photos of Russia's Secret New Fighter Jet

    The "fundamentally new military plane" is finally here.

  • Woman catches fellow airplane passenger sending an offensive text about her: 'I would be so mad'

    A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.