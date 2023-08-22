Fruit grower who opposes same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

Associated Press
·1 min read
55

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The rights of a Michigan fruit grower were violated when a city barred him from a seasonal market because of his opposition to same-sex weddings at his orchard, a judge said.

East Lansing's decision to exclude Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms in 2017 “constituted a burden on plaintiffs’ religious beliefs,” U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said Monday, applying a U.S. Supreme Court precedent to the case.

“Plaintiffs were forced to choose between following their religious beliefs and a government benefit for which they were otherwise qualified,” Maloney said.

Tennes grows apples and other fruit in Eaton County, 22 miles away from East Lansing. He also had made his farm available for weddings.

But Tennes wasn't allowing same-sex weddings, citing his religious beliefs. When he expressed his views on Facebook, he said he wasn’t invited back to the East Lansing market for the 2017 season.

Maloney issued an injunction that year, ordering the city to reinstate him while Tennes' lawsuit moved forward.

“He serves and welcomes everyone to his stand. No one is ever turned away,” attorney John Bursch said Tuesday.

East Lansing cited its non-discrimination ordinance and vendor rules in barring Tennes from the market. But the judge found problems.

“The city has not demonstrated a compelling interest in excluding plaintiffs” from the market," Maloney said. “The city’s non-discrimination ordinance tolerates the same discrimination in other situations.”

An email seeking comment on the judge's decision was sent to East Lansing officials.

Bursch said he now hopes to reach an agreement with the city and close the litigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Grieving widow sues Tesla over deadly Model 3 crash and explosion

    A grieving widow is suing Tesla after her husband's 2020 Model 3 crashed and exploded, causing a fire that resulted in his death. The plaintiff, Jiyoung Yoon, claims Tesla played a role in designing, manufacturing, distributing and selling her husband's car in its "defective and unreasonably dangerous condition," which ultimately caused his death, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. Jyung Woo Hahn, 46, was driving his Tesla on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, on March 12, 2022 when the vehicle malfunctioned and collided with a tree and immediately burst into flames.

  • NBA fines James Harden $100,000 for calling Sixers exec Daryl Morey 'a liar'

    Harden spoke his mind, and now he's paying the price.

  • PGA Tour: Monahan offers optimism, few specifics on PIF agreement status

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is confident a deal will get done with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, but offered little in the way of concrete detail.

  • Stocks mixed, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today

    Stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a tech rally on Monday reversed some of the lackadaisical trading we've seen so far in August.

  • 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, L earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ nods

    The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L earned IIHS Top Safety Pick+ ratings thanks to some updates to their headlights.

  • Microsoft will bring PC Game Pass to NVIDIA's GeForce Now on August 24th

    Microsoft's PC Game Pass will be available through NVIDIA's GeForce Now later this week.

  • Michigan self-imposes 3-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh amid NCAA investigation

    The punishment revolves around what the NCAA deemed to be false statements amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

  • Swedish EV battery maker raises $1.2B to expand to North America

    Tuesday's announcement signals the first time Northvolt has shared concrete plans to build in North America. If Northvolt builds in the U.S., it'll be able to take advantage of government incentives featured in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

  • More complaints prompt NHTSA probe of Ford 2022 Mach-E recall

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating whether Ford's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles sufficiently addressed issues and whether more vehicles should be included in the recall. Ford recalled 48,924 of its 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es in June 2022 after concerns that high-voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events. At the time, Ford issued a free on-board software update to fix the issue, and then a technical service bulletin to replace the high-voltage battery junction box on recalled vehicles.

  • AI company Hypergiant Industries snapped up by PE firm Trive Capital

    Private equity firm Trive Capital has acquired Hypergiant Industries, in a deal that will furnish the Texas-based AI company with capital to “build even faster,” Hypergiant CEO Mike Betzer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Hypergiant’s core product is called CommandCenter, a geospatial data visualization platform designed to inform real-time decision-making.

  • Microsoft is bringing Python to Excel

    Microsoft today announced the public preview of Python in Excel, which will allow advanced spreadsheet users to combine scripts in the popular Python language and their usual Excel formulas in the same workbook. Python runs perfectly well on any modern PC, so I'm not sure why Microsoft went the cloud route here.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson makes history, wins World Athletics 100 meter gold

    In a big night for the Americans, Grant Holloway won his third-straight world title in the 110 meter hurdles.

  • The stock market has a 'real' problem: Morning Brief

    The stock market has been pressured by the bond market of late. And an oft-overlooked part of the Treasury market could be fueling the move.

  • Moniepoint cleared to acquire Kenyan fintech Kopo Kopo

    The competition regulator in Kenya has given Moniepoint Inc. the green light to acquire Kopo Kopo, a Kenya-based company offering payments services and credit to businesses. Following the approval by Competition Authority of Kenya (CA), Moniepoint (formerly TeamApt) will expand its services to Kenya continuing its growth plans across the continent. Moniepoint Inc, which runs one of the largest business payments and banking platforms in Nigeria, is said to be keen on expanding to new markets that have a mature banking or payments infrastructure.

  • Cerby lands $17M to manage access to 'nonstandard' enterprise apps

    Bel Lepe, a former Google software engineer, tells me that it always seemed risky to him that there were apps business users needed and used, but that IT and security teams were unwilling to approve them because of their lack of support for identity standards. "Security tools have traditionally been built with only security and IT users in mind, but many apps that businesses depend on don’t support security standards," Lepe said in an email interview. Lepe tried to simply live with the problem as his career took him through various startups and organizations.

  • Jim Harbaugh suspended by Michigan, expectations for Notre Dame & Missouri’s big swing on high school NIL money

    Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.

  • 'The Bachelorette' ends with an engagement for Charity Lawson and the emergence of the next 'Bachelor' star

    'The Bachelorette' wraps up the season with a proposal, plus plenty of other big news.

  • Dipp uses AI to fix bottlenecks between marketing and design teams

    Before founding dipp, Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov spent 15 years working as art directors in New York City. “Salespeople have sales needs, they communicate with the marketing team and then once the marketing team has a direction they brief a designer, then the designer goes back to the marketer, and then the marketer goes back to the designer,” she said. Dipp was launched three years ago to automate much of that workflow, and allow marketing and design teams to collaborate more effectively, while focusing on their own performance metrics.

  • Judge rules that AI-generated art isn't copyrightable, since it lacks human authorship

    A federal judge has agreed with US government officials that a piece of artificial intelligence-generated art isn't eligible for copyright protection in the country since there was no human authorship involved.

  • Timbers fire head coach Giovanni Savarese after blowout loss to Dynamo

    Savarese led the Timbers to two MLS Cup finals since 2018, but faces a second straight season missing the playoffs.