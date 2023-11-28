Fruit recalled for deadly listeria outbreak sold in North Carolina stores

Peaches, nectarines, and plums sold in North Carolina have been recalled due to a possible connection to a deadly Listeria outbreak.

The HMC Farms fruits were carried at Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Aldi, and Sprouts Farmers Market, according to reports from WRAL.

They were in stories from May 1, 2022, through November 15, 2022, and May 1, 2023, through November 15, 2023.

WRAL reports that the fruits were sold individually, as well as in bags.

Individual pieces of fruit with PLU stickers marked USA-E-U had the following numbers:

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

WRAL said the fruit was also sold in HMC Farms-branded bags and Signature Farms bags labeled with 6359 printed on a white sticker on the bag.

They should have been taken off store shelves and are now expired, but they could have been frozen.

WRAL reports that one person died due to exposure to these fruits, while 11 others have reported getting sick.

Peaches, nectarines, and plums being sold right now are not affected.

For more information about this recall, click here.

