New fruit recalls in deadly salmonella outbreak hit Kroger, Sprouts and Trader Joe’s

The recall fallout from a salmonella outbreak that’s reached 32 states and killed two people continued this week with fruit products containing cut cantaloupe recalled from Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Sprouts and Kwik Trip stores.

Most of the products were past their sell-by date, but some consumers buy fruit in mass quantities and freeze it for future use.

What cantaloupe-connected products have been recalled?

All products should be returned to the store for a refund or thrown away.

On Wednesday, GHGA yanked products that had cantaloupe from Sofia Produce, also known as Trufresh.

Here are the details:

▪ Kroger stores in Alabama and Georgia: 9-ounce containers of Cantaloupe Chunks with Tajin and Mixed Melon with Tajin, lot Nos. 207, 303 and 304; and, with lot Nos. 297, 298, 303 and 304, Cantaloupe Chunks, 9-ounce and 18-ounce containers; 9-ounce and 18-ounce Fruit Medleys; 26-ounce Small Fruit Trays; 26-ounce Small Fruit Trays with Dip 73-ounce Large Fruit Trays; 73.5-ounce Large Fruit Trays with Dip; 9-ounce and 18-ounce containers of Mixed Melon; and 32-ounce Fruit Bowls.

Fruit Trays from Kroger.

▪ Trader Joe’s stores in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee: Cantaloupe Chunks in 1-pound containers and Fruitful Medleys in 16-ounce containers. The lot codes for each are GHGA 297, 298, 303 and 304.

The recalled Trader Joe’s fruit products with cantaloupe.

▪ Sprouts Farmers Market stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama: Apple Fruit Medley, 10-ounce and 20-ounce containers; Assorted Fruit Spears, 20-ounce containers; Fruit Trays in 32-ounce containers; and Tropical Fruit Blends in 10-ounce containers, all of which were from lot Nos. GHGA 297 and 304.

Sprouts Apple Fruit Medley

Any questions about the above recalls should be directed to GHGA Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, at 888-449-9386.

▪ Kwik Trip stores in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota, which include Kwik Star, Tobacco Outlet Plus, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery and Stop-N-Goo Outlet Plus convenience stores had 6-ounce Mixed Fruit Cups, 6-ounce Cantaloupe Cups and 16-ounce Fruit Trays with sell by dates Nov. 4 through Dec. 3.

A Kwik Trip Mixed Fruit Cup.

Kwik Trip will take phone calls about this recall at 608-781-8988.

▪ Bix Produce sent three recalled products with from lots to be sold by 10/25/2023 and 10/26/2023 to convenience stores, business cafes and delis in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota: Created Fresh Cantaloupe Grab N’ Go, item No. 19703; Created Fresh Mixed Fruit Grab N’ Go, item No. 19271; and Jack & Olive Mixed Fruit Cup J&O, item No. 23355.

A Created Fresh Cantaloupe Chunks pack.

Inquiries about this recall can be directed to Bix at 651-487-8000.