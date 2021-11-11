How to make fruit and veggie chips in your oven
Make healthy fruit and veggies chips right in your oven.
Make healthy fruit and veggies chips right in your oven.
Happy holidays! Get in a festive mood with this handful of Christmas recipes from Louisville restaurants we pulled from our extensive archives.
Vermont has seen COVID-19 cases surge to their highest levels in the pandemic. Here's what health officials think is happening.
These delicious holiday recipes from Kosher.com will help even the novice cook celebrate Hanukkah in style.
From our family to yours, these are the recipes our staff loves to make (and eat) on Thanksgiving.
The American Heart Association (AHA) released new dietary guidelines for the first time in 15 years. Here, experts discuss what the changes mean for you.
Looking for a cozy recipe? Here’s three. Plus tips on how to make the dumplings have puffed tops, fluffy middles and tender bottoms.
A casserole is more than the sum of its parts. A casserole is peak comfort, a tried-and-true, feel-good dish that contains all of the world’s best things. And casseroles aren’t only for big dinner gatherings—they can also become the centerpiece of a mouthwatering brunch, or serve as a quick weeknight meal if you have midweek cooking fatigue. A casserole is whatever you need it to be, which is why we’ve rounded up our favorite mains, sides, and crowd-pleasers. All you need is a Pyrex dish and a c
A former barista at the chain shared the most time-consuming drinks to make and worst orders to hear, from seasonal Frappuccinos to extra-hot lattes.
Move aside, pumpkin bread ; there’s a new loaf in town. It’s Aran Goyoaga’s spiced sweet potato cake with cream cheese...
When it comes to holidays, Thanksgiving can be pretty predictable. Even if you’re lukewarm about turkey, there’s a good chance you’ll roast one anyway (88...
These hot chocolate mixes allow you to cozy up with a delicious, creamy mug of cocoa without a trip to a café.
Boiled Chocolate Cookies are addictive and travel well, something to consider for get-togethers and potlucks. An added plus is they are gluten free.
Andi Rice/Bloomberg via GettyThere are provinces in Iran where it seems there have been more COVID cases than there are people. In other words, it’s possible that in some of the worst-hit regions, a whole lot of people caught COVID twice.That’s not just bad news for Iran’s 84 million people. It’s also bad news for, say, the 3 million people in Mississippi and the 5 million in Alabama. Experts believe Iran is vulnerable to reinfection because it’s under-vaccinated and has relied too much on fragi
Give! the! people! what! they! want!
"The Sioux Chef" Sean Sherman believes in using ingredients that are indigenous to the land — and this sauce fits the bill.
Recipe developers share the best ways to use each type of kitchen paper (and when not to use them).
The sun has started setting before 6 p.m., the leaves are turning, and it's finally getting cold enough for us to pull our cozy sweaters (and slow cookers ...
Osteoarthritis is inflammation of the joints, and it comes from years of wear and tear. So how can you fit this natural trend of aging?
Each of these meals features delicious winter produce, like potatoes, Brussels sprouts and winter squash, and has four- and five-star ratings. Recipes like our Chicken, Potato, and Gravy Bowls and Easy Italian Wedding Soup are comforting favorites you'll want to keep on heavy rotation.
In turn, this could lower risks of developing heart disease.