Fruita HS students sprayed with mace, police investigating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Fruita Police Department is investigating an incident after high school students were sprayed with mace.

Law enforcement responded to an incident off campus from Fruita Monument High School earlier this Tuesday afternoon during lunch hour. District 51 officials confirmed several students were maced and received medical care at school. According to D51, all victims are ok now.

D51 safety and security administration, Fruita Police, Lower Valley Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

Western Slope Now is not yet certain if law enforcement detained anyone in relation to the incident. This story will be updated when new information is available.

