Fruitland man draws 8-year sentence for attempted sexual abuse

A Fruitland man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempted sexual abuse earlier this year.

Derek Lorin Blackhorse, 34, a member of the Navajo Nation, faces a sentence of eight years and one month for the offense, which took place on May 28, 2021. According to court documents, an intoxicated Blackhorse tried to engage in sexual intercourse with the victim while she was sleeping in her bed in her home.

Blackhorse pleaded guilty to the charge on April 27. He must register as a sex offender after completing his sentence and will subject to 20 years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

The case was investigated by the Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI. It is being prosecuted as part of Operation Safe Childhood, a 2006 nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at combatting child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Derek Lorin Blackhorse pleaded guilty to charge on April 27