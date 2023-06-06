Fruitland Park Police seeking armed bank robbery suspect

The Fruitland Park Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man who robbed a local bank at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police were called to the Citizens First Bank on US Highway 27 just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Investigators say the suspect entered the bank while brandishing a gun and demanded money.

READ: Deputies: High-speed chase ends with crash into Marion County home

According to police, the suspect threatened to take a hostage if he didn’t receive the money.

He left the store with an unknown amount of cash and left the area in a black car that was parked behind an adjacent abandoned business.

READ: Man arrested, accused of firing shot into Kissimmee bar injuring 1

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Palm Street before turning south onto Dixie Ave.

Police released a photograph of the suspect taken inside the bank in an attempt to identify him.

The Fruitland Park Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man who robbed a local bank at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

READ: Deputies: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Kissimmee pond

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Fruitland Park Police Department at (352) 360-6655.

To remain anonymous, information can be relayed through Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for compensation.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



