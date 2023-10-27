Frustrated by actions of Bremerton's city judge

I am writing to express my frustration with Judge Tracy Flood, who has been serving as the Bremerton Municipal Court judge since 2021. Flood is unfit for the position and has been causing harm to the court, legal community, and public.As a voter in Bremerton, I supported Tom Weaver, who ran against Flood. I did so because I knew that Weaver was a highly qualified and respected attorney, who had the endorsements from our legal community. I also knew that Flood had a history of misconduct and incompetence, as reported by several sources.Since Flood took office, she has proven to be a disaster for the Municipal Court. She has been accused of violating the State’s Code of Judicial Conduct by mistreating attorneys and staff, resulting in multiple complaints and resignations. She has also mismanaged the court’s budget and resources, requesting a salary increase without justification. She has alienated many attorneys who have ceased to practice in her court due to her abusive behavior. She has tarnished the reputation of the court and undermined the public’s trust.I urge the Council and Commission on Judicial Conduct to take action against Judge Flood. She does not deserve to be a judge, let alone the highest paid city employee. She does not represent the values and interests of the people of Bremerton.

David Henderson, Bremerton

